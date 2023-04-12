Agong attends 52nd UAE National Day celebration

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah attended the 52nd United Arab Emirates (UAE) National Day celebration at Jubilee Park, Expo City in Dubai, UAE, yesterday (Dec 2).

The Regent of Pahang Tengku Mahkota Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah also graced the event.

The Istana Negara in a post on Instagram today said during the event, His Majesty was pleased to meet with several heads of state and leaders who were also present at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Among them were Indonesian President Joko Widodo, UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Singapore’s Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teoh Chee Hean.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are in Abu Dhabi for a special visit until Dec 4.

The special visit is in conjunction with the 28th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) being held from Nov 30 to Dec 12–Bernama