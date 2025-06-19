KUALA LUMPUR: QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd is named the Top Employer in the Food & Beverage category at the SEEK People & Purpose Awards 2025 by JobStreet, marking the company’s second consecutive year winning the gold award in this category.

QSR Brands chief executive officer and managing director, Nehchal Khanna, said the achievement reflects the trust, engagement and pride of its staff in being part of the journey to win the award.

“We firmly believe in investing in people to drive business growth. Our strategic approach to workforce empowerment enables us to scale operations efficiently, enhance customer experiences and drive long-term growth,” he said in a statement today.

As Malaysia’s leading food service operator of KFC and Pizza Hut, he said, QSR Brands plays a vital role in shaping both industry excellence and national progress.

He said initiatives like the Assistant Restaurant Manager Trainee (ARMT) Programme accelerate leadership development among fresh graduates, ensuring a strong talent pipeline, while programmes like SEED, People Grower, GROW, and Mentorship create structured growth pathways that enhance employee capabilities while strengthening business agility.

“Our commitment to nation building goes beyond business performance, it is about creating sustainable opportunities, empowering Malaysians and fostering a resilient workforce that contributes to the country’s economic and social development,” he added.

Inclusivity remains a key pillar of the operation, he said, adding that with PWD-run KFC outlets, QSR Brands champions ability over limitation, ensuring career opportunities remain accessible to all.

Additionally, initiatives such as the KFC SLDN Apprenticeship, 2u2iDegree Programme, and KFC Scholarship uphold the commitment to equipping Malaysia’s underserved youth with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive, he added.

QSR Brands remains committed to nurturing the next generation of industry leaders through initiatives like its latest SLDN Cohort 3, which offers hands-on learning experiences that bridge education with industry excellence to develop highly skilled professionals.

To that end, its Chief Human Resources Officer, Dr. Sharifah Musainah Syed Alwi, said the company has partnered with Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) to expand access to fully funded micro-credential programmes, providing employees with essential upskilling opportunities that align with evolving business demands.

“The enhanced mentoring framework ensures that leadership development remains a core focus, enabling internal mobility and driving innovation within the team,” she said.

As the food and beverage industry evolves, QSR Brands is at the forefront of digital transformation, AI integration, and data-driven strategies. Equally, it is also committed to advancing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.