SEPANG: Police have uncovered a tactic using rented cars by a drug trafficking syndicate that has been operating for the past nine years, following the arrest of four individuals in the district last Wednesday.

Sepang police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman said a married couple and two men, aged between 27 and 39, were arrested in the operation that began at 6 pm.

He said in the operation, police seized various types of drugs, comprising 515 grams of syabu, 14 grams of ketamine, 65 grams of heroin and 300 Eramin 5 pills, valued at RM36,500, as well as two rented cars, believed to be used by the syndicate to carry out drug trafficking activities.

“All the suspects are believed to have been active in drug trafficking activities since 2016, and they are believed to be using rented cars to distribute the drugs.

“They are also believed to be renting hotels as accommodation to avoid their activities being detected by the authorities,“ he told a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Norhizam said all the suspects are believed to have received payments of about RM1,600 for each drug delivery to customers.

“Initial checks found that of the four suspects, two have records, including for drug-related cases, and all three men tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine drugs, while the woman tested negative for drugs,” he said.

All the suspects are on remand for between five and seven days, starting yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952