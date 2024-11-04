Agong, Permaisuri attend Istana Johor Aidilfitri Open House

JOHOR BAHRU: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia today attended the Istana Johor Aidilfitri Open House held at Istana Besar here today.

Also present were the Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda, the Raja Muda Tunku Iskandar Abdul Jalil Abu Bakar Ibrahim and Johor Tunku Temenggong Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim.

Also attending the occasion were Johor Tunku Panglima Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim, Johor Tunku Putera Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim, Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim, Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah and Tunku Besar Zabedah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

The official social site of His Majesty, also mentioned that the rainy weather did not deter the people from turning up to greet the royal couple as well as the Johor royal family at the function organised by Jabatan Diraja Johor.

