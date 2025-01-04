10 held over scuffle at firecracker sales site in Sungai Ara

GEORGE TOWN: Police have arrested 10 men involved in a scuffle at a firecracker sales site in Sungai Ara, Bayan Lepas, near here, last night.

Barat Daya police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the incident stemmed from a dispute over the firecracker sales site between two premises selling firecrackers in the area.

“A team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Barat Daya district police headquarters, along with the Bayan Lepas Police Station, rushed to the scene after receiving information about the fight, around 10.15 last night.

“The police were able to resolve the case swiftly, following the arrest of 10 men, aged between 15 and 41, who are believed to have been involved in the scuffle,” he said in a statement, today.

Sazalee added that all the suspects have been remanded for three days, until April 3, and the case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

He also urged the public not to make any speculation which could threaten public order.

Earlier, several images depicting the fight involving a group of men went viral on social media.