Agong, Raja Permaisuri attend Yasin, tahlil recital

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah attended a Yasin recital, tahlil and ‘doa selamat’ ceremony in conjunction with the completion His Majesty’s reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Surau Utama in Istana Negara tonight.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, who looks resplendent in Baju Melayu, was greeted upon arrival by the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and Their Majesties’ children as well as members of the Pahang royal family were also in attendance.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail were also present.

The ceremony commenced with the recitation of Yasin and tahlil led by the Istana Negara assistant religious officer Mohd Zuhairee Mohd Yatim and followed by congregational Maghrib prayers.

Al-Sultan Abdullah will complete his five-year reign on Jan 30.

His Majesty was installed as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 31, 2019, after being elected to replace Sultan Muhammad V, who abdicated as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 6, 2019, after reigning from Dec 13, 2016. - Bernama