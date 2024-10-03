Agro MADANI provides RM7.87 mln in savings from January to March 1 - Arthur

KENINGAU: The Agro MADANI Sales programme was implemented in 1,227 locations nationwide, involving approximately 16,242 local entrepreneurs, from January to March 3 this year, and provided savings of RM7.87 million to the people.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said that last year, 5,608 Agro MADANI Sales programs, offering prices of goods 10 to 30 per cent cheaper than in the market, were implemented nationwide, involving 74,800 entrepreneurs and a sales value of RM93.7 million.

He said that from last year’s figures as well, the Sabah Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) had organised a total of 367 Agro MADANI Sales statewide, with a total sales value of RM5.2 million and involving a total of 3,990 entrepreneurs.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS), through its departments and agencies, continues to commit to planning and implementing various initiatives to address the issue of the cost of living of the people.

“Now we are making strides with the inaugural Mega Agro MADANI Sales to the interior of Sabah.

“This initiative is in line with the MAFS’ role as the main driving force in ensuring that food supplies are always sufficient and available for all Malaysians,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the Mega Agro MADANI Sales programme, which he officiated in Sook, here today.

Arthur said that the Mega Agro MADANI Sale was implemented for the first time on a large scale, attracting the involvement of more than 100 traders offering a variety of agro-food products, produced locally in Sabah, at prices 10 to 30 per cent cheaper than the market.

He said that with the offer of cheaper prices and a variety of products, MAFS expects the programme to record sales of RM250,000 and attract 5,000 visitors, throughout the two-day event, which concludes today. - Bernama