Agro Madani sales boost consumer savings, traders’ income

PUTRAJAYA: The Agro Madani sales programme initiated by the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (MAFS), serves not only to provide consumers with cost-effective options but also contributes to the income growth of traders.

Civil servant Roziah Rahmad, 40, said the weekly sales programme at the Health Ministry (MOH) and the Education Ministry should be continued so that the people can continue to save, particularly amidst the prevailing high cost of living.

“Basic necessities such as rice, cooking oil, vegetables, and meat sold at the Agro Madani sales are indeed much cheaper compared to supermarket prices. While supermarkets may charge up to RM20 for a chicken, at Agro Madani sales, you can buy a chicken and two types of vegetables at about RM13.

“Rice will cost around RM26 for 10 kg, and you can never get this price elsewhere. I always look forward to the weekly sales because everything is sold at a reasonable price,“ she told Bernama when met at the Agro Madani sales programme here today.

A security guard at the MOH, Mohd Azeenan Mohd Isa, 53, said the MAFS initiative is commendable and should continue to be organised in different locations to help the public, especially government employees, to have access to essential items at reasonable prices.

“The Agro Madani sales is good because apart from the reasonable prices it is convenient as we are able to get our essential items without having to go to the supermarket after work,” he said.

He said more items such as rice, cooking oil, flour, and kitchen utensils should be available at the Agro Madani sales as these are the common essential goods that people always seek.

Meanwhile, N. Yemuna, 42, said during the recent Deepavali celebration, she took the opportunity to buy essential items, including snacks, at the sales programme as the prices were very reasonable and worthwhile in comparison to those at supermarkets.

“I could get the crispy snacks here at below RM10 for 500 grams. During the festive season, its worth shopping here as things are much cheaper. I also bought rice priced at RM26 for 10 kg,“ she said.

Meanwhile, a trader, Leo Chen Lun, 40, said the Agro Madani sales programme is a platform that helps in generating income for his business, given that the programme is held nationwide.

“The Agro Madani sales provide an opportunity for traders and entrepreneurs to sell their agricultural produce. The guavas and dragon fruits I sell are grown in my farm in Sepang. Although I sell them at low prices, the substantial customer base makes it a profitable venture and daily, my earnings can exceed RM1,000,“ he said.

Another trader, Husainy Hazari, 45, who sells onions, said customers can rest assured that the prices at Agro Madani sales are genuinely affordable.

“Despite the competitive pricing, traders can still turn a profit through substantial sales volume,” he said.

Meanwhile, local beef vendor Muhammad Hasri Sanardi, 36, said his stall becomes a centre of attention for the public during Agro Madani sales events, because obtaining fresh beef elsewhere is challenging and usually comes with a higher price tag.

He highlighted the substantial difference in the price of fresh beef, noting that supermarkets charge over RM50 per kilogramme (kg) for solid beef, whereas at Agro Madani sales it is available at RM42 per kg.

The Agro Madani sales programme is a rebranding of the direct sales from farm (JTDL) programme organised by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) in collaboration with agencies under MAFS, namely the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) and the Malaysian Fisheries Development Board (LKIM).

The objective of the programme is to facilitate access to fresh products at affordable prices, providing savings ranging from 10 to 30 per cent compared to local market prices. MAFS’ aim was to organise 5,000 Agro Madani sales sessions with a targeted sales value of RM39 million for this year. -Bernama