PETALING JAYA: Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has re-introduced an application to expedite road works after complaints are filed regarding its condition.

Ahmad, in a post on X, posted instructions on how to use the MyJalan application by the Road Works Ministry (KKR) to report on road malfunctions.

The MyJalan app was already launched back in August 2023 and is now being promoted again for Malaysians to make use of it.

“The MyJalan app is used to submit complaints regarding damaged roads, especially around the Federal Territory area

“There are Federal roads, State roads, urban roads, rural roads and agricultural roads.

“For Federal roads, we will ensure to patch up the potholes within 24 hours after receiving and verifying the complaint,” he wrote in his post.

In a video attached together with the post, complainants can snap a picture of the road damage and submit it to the app.

“The best part is, you can check the status of your complaint whether it is still pending or already settled,” the video explained.