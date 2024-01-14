Ahmad Zahid proposes bill to maintain a govt until end of its term

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has proposed the introduction of a bill in Parliament aimed at maintaining a particular government until the end of its term.

The UMNO President emphasised that this would prevent the recurrence of instances where the prime minister was changed three times during the 14th parliament term.

“The nation faced adverse effects, particularly during economic challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a bitter experience for us, especially when we needed political stability to attract investments.

“I would like to suggest that a bill be tabled, specifying that once a government, whether led by a dominant party or a coalition, obtains the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s approval, it should remain in office until the end of its term.”

“If not, there will be a (repetition) of the previous instances which would be detrimental to the country and people as a whole,“ he told reporters after attending a workshop by the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), here today.

Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, was commenting on the recent ‘Dubai Move’ allegedly to topple the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Ahmad Zahid further emphasised the need for a paradigm shift among politicians, urging a collective mindset change to make way for a coalition of political parties, approved by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, to govern the country until the conclusion of the final Parliament sitting.

“We need to adopt a positive approach in this matter (proposed bill). While acknowledging the dynamic and pragmatic nature of politics, in this instance, practicality should prevail as we collectively prioritise the welfare of our nation.”

“Opinions may differ, but for the sake of the nation, we should not make the people a test subject for the sake of political greed. There are enough lessons from our past experiences to learn from,“ he said.

He said the Unity Government must also continue to be upheld because there is political stability under this administration that was formed with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, after the 15th General Election.-Bernama