Aidiladha: Traders warned against raising prices arbitrarily - KPDN

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has reminded traders against raising the prices of goods arbitrarily ahead of Aidiladha.

Its Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh said more than 2,200 enforcers and 1,000 KPDN price monitoring officers will be deployed to premises daily, including retail shops and supermarkets nationwide to ensure that no traders raise prices arbitrarily.

“We have the Price Control and Antiprofiteering Act 2011 and strict action can be taken in the event of an unreasonable price increase. During the festive season, the demand for goods is high so we hope that traders do not raise prices.

“There is no implementation of the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) for Aidiladha but the enforcement is always monitoring,“ she told reporters after officiating the 2024 National Representative Assembly (PPN) here today.

She said KPDN is also proactive in monitoring the supply of basic goods in the country including packet cooking oil for household needs to ensure there is no leakage due to restaurants also using it.

Meanwhile, Fuziah said more than 60,000 kilogrammes of food and beverages, worth RM700,000, were salvaged in 147 Ramadan bazaars nationwide through the MySaveFood programme implemented during the Ramadan month involving 2,000 volunteers.

She said the campaign, launched by the ministry with strategic partners, namely the GEMA Malaysia Youth Organisation and Student Consumer Movement (GPS) from institutions of higher learning (IPTs) was also aimed at inculcating noble values among youths.

“The programme also received the cooperation of every local authority and the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp). We hope this programme can be expanded to the night markets in the future,” she said.