Saifuddin urges NGOs to obtain comprehensive information to expedite citizenship approvals

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail urged non-governmental organisations (NGOs) assisting individuals with citizenship applications to obtain comprehensive information to facilitate the approval process.

He emphasised that obtaining additional details, particularly concerning the biological family or birth mother of stateless adopted children, could expedite the resolution of these issues.

“I appreciate the role of NGOs in helping to secure citizenship status. However, I urge all NGOs not only to approach birth mothers and adopted children but to provide comprehensive information. For example, are they still in contact with the birth mother?”

“If they can establish contact with the birth mother, the case can be resolved quickly. The focus should be on resolving the matter completely rather than addressing only one aspect,“ he told reporters after presenting a citizenship confirmation letter at the Sri Kelantan Flats in Sentul today.

Muhammad Danish Haiqal Abdul Rahman, aged 10, received a citizenship confirmation letter after the application submitted by his foster mother, Azlina Hamzah, was approved by the National Registration Department (NRD) in June.

Saifuddin Nasution said that the NRD had informed Muhammad Danish Haiqal’s adoptive mother about his citizenship approval, asking her to collect the letter but there had been no response.

He said that Muhammad Danish Haiqal has eight siblings, all of whom were fostered separately with incomplete documentation.

“He was classified as a foster child and his foster family applied for adoption. We contacted Haiqal’s foster mother, Azlina Hamzah, to inquire whether she has ever been in touch with Haiqal’s birth mother. She replied affirmatively, and my officers subsequently contacted his birth mother, who never possessed an identity card.

“So my officers proceeded with the late registration process, and now his mother has an identity card. With the mother now having an identity card, Haiqal’s eight siblings will also attain citizenship status,“ he said.

Earlier, a social media video by an NGO went viral regarding a stateless child (Muhammad Danish Haiqal), and his foster mother, Azlina.