MOF conducting study to develop VOP implementation initiative for govt contracts

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is conducting a study to develop an initiative for the implementation of the Variation of Price (VOP) clause for items or construction materials in government contracts which are significantly impacted by the increase in costs due to the targeted diesel subsidies in Peninsular Malaysia.

The ministry stated that the government is aware of the complaints and concerns from contractors and the construction industry regarding this issue.

It said that the use of diesel in the construction industry before the implementation of the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) was at commercial prices, which is the price of diesel without subsidies.

Therefore, with the implementation of SKDS, following the Prime Minister’s announcement on May 21, 2024, which agreed on targeted diesel subsidies in Peninsular Malaysia effective June 10, 2024, the targeted subsidy involves 10 types of public transportation diesel vehicles and 23 types of land goods transportation diesel vehicles under SKDS.

“There is no proposal to increase the number of vehicles provided with subsidised diesel,” said MoF in a written response published on the Parliament’s website on Thursday.

The ministry was responding to Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) regarding the provision of diesel subsidies to G1, G2, and G3 contractors involved in, among others, earthworks and electrical works.