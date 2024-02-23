Air Selangor committed to improving service quality for well-being of consumers

KUALA LUMPUR: Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) has pledged to operate responsibly in building resilience and sustainability in water supply and improving the quality of its services for the well-being of consumers.

In a statement today, Air Selangor announced various investment initiatives in 2024 following the water tariff adjustment which came into effect on Feb 1.

“These initiatives include ramping up the replacement of pipes, with the goal of increasing the annual replacement rate from 150 kilometres(km) to 300 km starting in 2024, followed by 400 km per year by 2034.

“This increase in pipe replacement aims to ensure that aging infrastructure, amounting to 5,000 km of pipes, is replaced within a span of 15 years, by the year 2040,” read the statement.

According to Air Selangor plans to enhance the water reserve margin to 20 per cent by 2030 involve the building of new water treatment plants (LRA), including the Rasau Phase 1 LRA scheduled for completion by 2025 and Pulau Ketam Desalination LRA expected to be completed by 2026.

For asset recovery and enhancement initiatives, restoration, improvement and upgrading of Air Selangor’s assets will be intensified with the construction of water reservoirs, pumping stations and installation of new pipes in areas with low water pressure.

Water quality will be maintained at 99 per cent according to the standards set by the Ministry of Health (MOH) through the cleaning of water reservoirs and pipes, covering 321 and 11,833 km respectively and by, installing 300 online analysers within three years.

Air Selangor confirmed that 285,673 recipients under the Darul Ehsan Water Scheme (SADE) will retain their entitlement to receive the first 20 cubic metres of water free of charge

“With all these planned initiatives, Air Selangor will continue to drive the progress that has been established and remain committed to our efforts by applying the highest standards of excellence in every aspect, from abstracting water to distributing clean and safe treated water to homes and businesses,“ it added.

In pursuit of its 2030 vision as a premier water service provider in Asia, Air Selangor remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability, ensuring treated and clean water supply to 9.3 million consumers in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

ir Selangor, in line with its brand promise of ‘Joy in Every Drop,‘ achieved significant milestones last year, including the replacement of 1,008.56 km of pipes since 2016.

“Air Selangor maintained compliance with MOH Drinking Water Quality Standards at 99.92 per cent exceeding 99 per cent for three consecutive years. In addition, the Hydrolytics MetLab facility was launched to accurately monitor water usage and reduce record degradation for consumers,“ read the statement.

It added that nearly 2,000 families, individuals and welfare homes have been assisted through the ‘Sesama Mara’ CSR initiative.

For details on water and Air Selangor, visit Hydro Hub at hydrohub.airselangor.com.-Bernama