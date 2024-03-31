AirAsia resumes connectivity Between Penang, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia has resumed its services between Penang, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu today, highlighting the airline’s strong commitment to the market in Sabah and Sarawak.

Group chief executive officer of AirAsia Aviation Group Bo Lingam said the airline is proud to strengthen its connectivity within Malaysia and at the same time boost its hubs in Sabah and Sarawak.

“As a homegrown airline, this route resumption reflects our commitment to expanding connectivity in Malaysia. By reintroducing this route, we aim to cater to the increasing demand for travel between Penang and Sabah and Sarawak while further supporting economic growth and tourism development in the country.

“We look forward to welcoming more guests on board as we continue to expand our domestic network in the future,” he said in a statement today.

Director of Tourism Malaysia Sarawak Nurul Ain Mohammed Yunus commented that this service resumption marks a significant milestone in fostering tourism between Penang and Sarawak.

By bolstering connectivity between these routes, a substantial positive impact on Sarawak’s tourism growth is anticipated, she noted.

“Leveraging the diverse travellers from Penang, we aim to showcase Sarawak’s rich cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and unique experiences.

“This renewed connectivity opens up exciting opportunities to attract more visitors and further enhance Sarawak’s position as a premier tourism destination in Malaysia,” she added.