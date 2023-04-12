AirAsia unveils special Sabah tourism ‘Iron Lady’ livery

KOTA KINABALU: AirAsia has launched a special livery as a tribute to the late Datuk Irene Benggon Charuruks, who was known as the “Iron Lady” of Sabah tourism.

Capital A chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said Irene was a key figure in shaping and promoting Sabah’s tourism sector and supported AirAsia as a major tourism player in the state since its inception 22 years ago.

“The special tribute livery is a reflection of the airline’s appreciation for her impactful support and a symbol of the close ties between AirAsia and Sabah.

“No matter how successful we are, we will never forget those people who helped us along the way, and Irene was one of those who truly believed in us,” he said in his speech at the tribute event at Kota Kinabalu International Airport here today.

Also present were Capital A executive chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun; Sabah Tourism, Culture, and Environment Assistant Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai; and family members of the late Irene.

Fernandes also said that this was the first plane the budget carrier had named.

“Irene this special livery is for you, it will be the first plane we ever named and we dedicated it to you. Look out for it in the skies especially over Sabah when you look down on us.

“Rest in peace and lots of love from all of us at AirAsia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Joniston said Irene paved the way for positive growth in rural community-based tourism and contributed greatly to the development of the state’s tourism industry.

“Her hard work has long been recognised and appreciated by fellow stakeholders who have worked alongside her.

“As a true ‘Iron Lady’ of tourism, Irene was instrumental in putting our beautiful state of Sabah on the world map making it the tourist hotspot it is today,” he added.

Irene, who hails from Kiulu, was with the Sabah Tourism Board for 25 years before she retired in 2016.

She passed away on Feb 15, 2021, at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kota Kinabalu. -Bernama