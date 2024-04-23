Akmal Nasrullah: PETRA on right track to achieve 98% clean water, sewerage coverage

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) is on the right track to achieving 98 per cent access to clean water and sewerage coverage in rural areas by the end of 2025, said Deputy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

He said as of now, urban and rural water supply access was at 97.1 per cent while sewerage services covered 84.4 per cent of four main cities.

“The water industry is a dynamic one. By studying what has been implemented and is in progress, the ministry expects to improve to 98 per cent in this two-year period.

“This requires coordination from all parties involved, including government agencies, water companies and state governments,“ he told reporters after officiating at the opening of the ASIAWATER Expo and Forum 2024 here today.

Also present were ASIAWATER adviser Datuk Teo Yen Hua and Malaysia Water Association president Mohmad Asari Daud.

Akmal Nasrullah said this initiative aligns with the Malaysia MADANI primary objective of enhancing the well-being of its people while supporting the 6th goal of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 6) – ensuring access to sustainable water management and sanitation for all.

He noted that Perlis, Kedah and Kelantan were among the states found to have high levels of non-revenue water (NRW) due to the inefficiency of leaking pipes that made it difficult to supply clean water to consumers.

Meanwhile, in delivering the opening speech on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, he said the ministry is focusing on four key initiatives to ensure a continuous and adequate supply of water, particularly in drought-stricken regions.

He said PETRA must secure a reliable water future by planning strategically, developing water infrastructure and addressing the financial sustainability of water operators, optimising operations across the entire water industry, and building climate resilience into the country’s water systems.

Teo emphasised that ASIAWATER 2024 is a cornerstone event for developing Asia, fostering knowledge exchange, showcasing advancements and forging partnerships crucial to addressing water challenges.

“Balancing the needs of a growing population with sustainable water management is vital to prevent over-extraction. This necessitates a collaborative and integrated approach,” he said.

Themed ‘Water Transformation and Climate Change: Innovation for Resilience’, the three-day event from today is attracting over 20,000 trade attendees and industry professionals from 61 countries.