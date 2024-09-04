Akmal to heed King's advice to embrace peace, harmony and sanctity of Islam

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO Youth Chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh today pledged to heed His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia’s decree to embrace peace, harmony as well as preserve the sanctity of Islam.

In a Facebook posting today, he said the decision was to maintain religious harmony and reduce the polemic.

Sultan Ibrahim had today cautioned political leaders in the country to not engage in extreme rhetoric when discussing religious and racial matters.

The King emphasised that leaders from all parties should serve as an unifying force within the nation’s diverse society, examplifying maturity and responsibility in their conduct.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim had today granted an audience to senior leaders from UMNO and DAP at Istana Negara, which focused on current developments related to sensitive religious and racial issues.

Apart from Dr Muhamad Akmal, leaders present at the audience were UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Melaka UMNO Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and DAP deputy-secretary general Liew Chin Tong.

On April 5, police detained Dr Muhamad Akmal who has been leading boycott calls against local convenience store chain KK Mart at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport to assist investigations under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1958 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998.

The issue started with photographs circulated on social media showing socks bearing the word “Allah” sold at KK Mart’s Bandar Sunway outlet on March 13 which incited Muslim anger.