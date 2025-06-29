Bangladeshi man’s body found in Sungai Muar near Gemas

GEMAS: The body of a Bangladeshi man was discovered floating in Sungai Muar near Kampung Kuala Gemas in Gemas earlier today.

Tampin police chief Supt Amiruddien Sariman stated that authorities received a report at 9.55 am regarding the finding.

The deceased, a 46-year-old labourer, had been reported missing after he was believed to have drowned while setting up a fishing net at a water pump area in Kampung Bangkahulu last Thursday.

Investigations indicated that the victim fell into the water and was carried approximately 13 kilometres downstream.

“The body has been identified by the victim’s next of kin,“ Supt Amiruddien said in a statement.

The remains have been sent to the Forensic Department of Tampin Hospital for a post-mortem, with the case classified as sudden death.