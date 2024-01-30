Al-Sultan Abdullah, Tunku Azizah arrive in Pahang

KUANTAN: Their Majesties Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah returned to Pahang today after completing a five-year reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong.

The special aircraft ferrying Their Majesties touched down at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Air Base here at 11.55 am.

Their Majesties were greeted upon arrival by the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and royal family members.

They were accorded a royal ceremonial welcome attended by the state government’s leadership, led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, and thousands of members of the public.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah then proceeded to the royal dais. The honour guard stood in salute, after which the ‘Negaraku’ national anthem was played, and a 21-gun salute was fired by the 7th Royal Artillery Regiment, Batu 3 Camp, Temerloh.

Al-Sultan Abdullah who was clad in the official attire of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, known as “Muskat” then inspected a guard-of-honour, followed by a prayer recited by Pahang Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Rahman Osman. The honour guard stood in salute for the second time, after which the ‘Negaraku’ and ‘Allah Selamatkan Sultan Kami’ were played.

Their Majesties then alighted from the royal dais and exchanged greetings with the guests, before heading to Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah, which is located about 20 kilometres away, for the royal luncheon.

Thousands of people of Pahang also gathered at several locations along the road from early morning, to welcome Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah, who are the Sultan of Pahang and Tengku Ampuan of Pahang.

The motorcade of Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah proceeded from Jalan Mahkota, a kilometre journey, accompanied by a team riding 16 horses from the Royal Pahang Polo Club, and two elephants - Alam and Sanum - which were specially brought from the Kuala Gandah National Elephant Conservation Centre in Lanchang, Temerloh.

Al-Sultan Abdullah took the oath of office on Jan 31, 2019, and will be replaced by the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, who will begin his five-year reign as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, starting tomorrow. -Bernama