Al-Sultan Abdullah, Tunku Azizah express appreciation to the people

KUALA LUMPUR: Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their appreciation to all Malaysians for accepting and supporting His Majesty’s reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

In a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook tonight, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah conveyed their appreciation and were also touched by the support and affection of the people towards them.

“Truly, it became a source of strength and encouragement to His Majesty in carrying out the trust and responsibility as the Head of State since January 31, 2019.

“His Majesty also expressed gratitude for the trust and responsibility undertaken, carried out with full strength, ability and sincerity,” the post read.

The post stated that Their Majesties expressed sadness for leaving the national palace, but at the same time, felt happy to be returning to Pahang Darul Makmur to be with Their Subjects.

His Majesty also called on the people to preserve unity, community spirit and the harmony enjoyed in the country with wholehearted commitment.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also invited the people to join Their Majesties in praying that Malaysians and the nation continue to be bestowed with blessings, prosperity and protection from any form of disaster and calamity. -Bernama