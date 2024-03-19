‘Allah’ Socks Issue: Johor Regent urges authorities to take firm action

JOHOR BAHRU: The Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim today urged the authorities to take firm action regarding the recent viral issue involving the word ‘Allah’ and ensure that it would not recur.

His Royal Highness said he considers this issue to be serious and hopes that it will not jeopardise national harmony.

“The name of Allah is an important holy word for Muslims.

“This issue should not be taken lightly,” the Johor Regent said in a post on Facebook today.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain reportedly said that the police will summon representatives from convenience store chain KK Supermart & Superstore Sdn Bhd (KK Super Mart) and several other individuals to assist in the investigation into the sale of socks bearing the word ‘Allah’ as which went viral recently.

He said all of them would be called up to give their statements this week and that the investigation is being conducted under Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. - Bernama