‘Allah’ socks issue: KK Mart founder, wife to submit representation to AGC

SHAH ALAM: The founder and executive chairman of the KK Supermart & Superstore Sdn Bhd Group Datuk Seri Dr Chai Kee Kan and his wife, Datin Seri Loh Siew Mui, who are facing two counts of intentionally wounding the religious feelings of others over the sale of socks bearing the word ‘Allah’, will submit a representation to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

Lawyer Datuk Rajpal Singh, who represented Chai, 57, and Loh, 53, informed the court that he would file the representation, after studying the documents obtained from the prosecution today.

“We request that a mention date be fixed because the defence will file a representation,” he said when the case was mentioned before Sessions Court Judge Muhamad Anas Mahadzir.

On March 26, Chai and Loh, as directors of KK Supermart & Superstore Sdn Bhd, pleaded not guilty to the charge of intentionally wounding the religious feelings of others over the sale of socks bearing the word ‘Allah’ on a display, as seen by a 32-year-old customer.

They were charged with committing the offence at KK Supermart & Superstore Sdn Bhd outlet in Bandar Sunway, at 6.30 am on March 13, and the charge was framed under Section 298 of the Penal Code, which provides for a prison sentence of up to a year or a fine, or both if convicted.

Chai, who also represents his company KK Supermart & Superstore Sdn Bhd, was also charged with the same charge.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Khairul Azreem Mamat said the prosecution would provide the defence with the documents related to the case today, in addition to requesting that the case faced by the couple be tried together with the case involving the directors of the distribution company Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd.

“The prosecution requested that these cases be tried together, in accordance with Section 170 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and I believe that the defence does not object. The prosecution also requested that the trial date be fixed,” he said, and the defence confirmed the matter.

Also present at today’s proceedings was lawyer Lau Yi Leong, who represented husband and wife, Soh Chin Huat and Goh Li Huay, and their daughter, Soh Hui San, the directors of Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd.

Soh, 61, and Goh, 62, and their daughter Hui San, 36, were charged with conspiring to intentionally wound the religious sensitivities of Muslims in the issue of socks bearing the word ‘Allah’, at the same place, time and date.

Soh, who represented his company, Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd, was also charged with the same charge.

They were charged under Section 109 of the Penal Code, read with Section 298 of the same law, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of one year or a fine, or both, if convicted.

The court then set June 10 for case management to find out the status of the representation.

When met by the media outside the court, Rajpal said the defence would submit the representation soon but has not yet decided whether it would be to withdraw (the charge) or there would be an alternative charge.