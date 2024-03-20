‘Allah’ socks: PM wants immediate action according to provisions of the law

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has called for immediate action to be taken according to the provisions of the law regarding the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah” in a chain of convenience stores recently.

Speaking to reporters at the MADANI Ramadan breaking of fast event with media practitioners here today, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, reminded all parties not to insult Islam.

“My view is clear, if there are reports of transgression, there must be immediate action, decisions should follow legal channels and proceed immediately, why should we be trapped in this prolonged issue?

“If there are reports, take action, do not insult any religion... what more, Islam, so let us not continue with this discussion as if it is a major catastrophe in the country,” he said.

Recently, a video and a screenshot of socks bearing the word “Allah” went viral on social media, allegedly sold in a convenience store chain in Petaling Jaya, sparking outrage among Muslims.

The parties involved have issued an apology and so far, 80 police reports have been lodged nationwide. The police have also recorded statements from eight individuals, including the owner and founder of KK Supermart & Superstore Sdn Bhd regarding the issue.

Anwar said if immediate action has been taken, all parties need to be level-headed and continue to focus on areas which the country will explore.

On differences of opinion among Unity Government leaders on the issue, Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairman, said that any leader can provide their views, but they should not rush to judgment or follow narrow-minded thinking.

“In the framework of a free and democratic political body, we should not follow a system of wala’ (blind loyalty) (because) a party that practices wala’ restricts free thinking,” he said.

“We can advise, but my advice is not to be hasty and not to be driven by narrow thinking. There are problems, actions are taken and we move forward,” he said.

Anwar stressed that any form of punishment given should not be excessive.

“Some people make mistakes, just like we all make mistakes, sometimes out of negligence. So let’s not act as if we are punishing someone more than necessary,” he said. -Bernama