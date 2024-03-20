“Allah” socks: Zahid urges all parties to abide by King’s reminder

NIBONG TEBAL: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) advised all parties to adhere to the reminder by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and not to overreact in commenting on the issue of sale of socks bearing the word “Allah”.

The UMNO president stressed that the issue should be resolved amicably to prevent any problems, especially those related to the sentiments of 3R (religion, royal institution, and race) by certain parties.

“I comply with the King’s reminder and in this situation, I think we should not raise sensitive issues like this anymore.

“We know that this is a rather costly lesson. Many parties feel that apologies have been made and we believe they (sellers) did not know (the sensitivity of the matter) and they had no ill intentions,“ he said.

He told this to reporters after attending the “Majlis Santunan Kasih Ramadan” programme at Masjid Jamek Al-Amin Simpang Tiga here today.

Elaborating further, Ahmad Zahid also explained that investigations and visits by the manufacturer’s representatives found that the stockings in question were not produced by their factory, but rather were imported goods from China.

At the same time, he also hoped that the matter would be taken as a lesson and resolved as best as possible to prevent misinterpretation and manipulation by irresponsible parties.

Also present at the event were the Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Nibong Tebal, Fadhlina Sidek, and Penang Chief Minister, Chow Kon Yeow.

Yesterday, Sultan Ibrahim expressed anger and disappointment regarding the issue of selling socks bearing the word “Allah” in a chain of convenience stores and wanted and end to such a thing from recurring.

Before that, convenience store chain KK Mart had apologised when socks bearing the name of Allah were found to be sold at its outlet in Bandar Sunway, and the incident went viral on social media. -Bernama