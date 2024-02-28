Amendments to raise workers’ Perkeso insured salary ceiling to be tabled in Parliament this year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Resources Ministry is expected to table two amendment bills this year to raise the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) insured salary ceiling for workers from RM5,000 to RM6,000.

Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong (pix) said the proposed amendments would involve the Employees’ Social Security Act and the Employment Insurance System Act.

“At present, there are approximately 1.45 million workers with salaries exceeding RM5,000, while there are about 8.38 million workers with salaries below RM5,000.

“This increase (in salary ceiling) can enhance Perkeso’s social security protection by improving benefits under both acts,“ he told Bernama here today.

Sim said the proposed amendments are in line with the ministry’s 3K focus, which is to enhance welfare (kebajikan), skills (kemahiran) and productivity (keberhasilan) among workers in the country.

Sim, who is attending the Dewan Rakyat sitting as minister for the first time, said the ministry had implemented various 3K initiatives since his appointment as the minister last December.

He said they included the Veteran MyWIRA implemented in collaboration with the Defence Ministry to provide an industry-oriented career path for Malaysian Armed Forces veterans.

Sim said the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) is also providing free training to 10,000 workers under the Occupational Psychological First Aid (OPFA) training programme this year.

“I have also announced initiatives to strengthen the Industrial Court, for example by increasing the tenure of Industrial Court chairmen or judges from two to four years to smoothen the court process,” he said.

Sim said he had also directed that studies be conducted to see how the gig ecosystem can be enhanced to better protect the rights and welfare of gig workers, including p-hailing and e-hailing workers.

“Gig workers have been waiting for a long time for a better ecosystem where their rights in terms of salary, social security protection and welfare will be better protected,” he added. -Bernama