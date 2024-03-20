Amirudin: Selangor govt formulates strategy to activate PADU registration

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will formulate a strategy towards intensifying efforts to increase the number of residents registered in the Central Database Hub (PADU) system, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix).

He said besides holding discussions with the Ministry of Economy, the state government is examining several proposals, including door-to-door registration by volunteers in the field.

“So far we have intensified registration efforts among civil servants, while for the general public, we have opened PADU registration counters in every programme organised by the state government.

“I will look again at what added value can be made to ensure that the people of this state are not left out from receiving targeted subsidy assistance provided by the government,“ he said when met by reporters after witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Yayasan Hijrah Selangor and the Credit Counseling and Debt Management Agency ( AKPK) here today.

Yesterday, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli was reported to have said that Selangor will become the state with the highest targeted subsidy dropout as many residents in the state are not registered with PADU.

Amirudin said the high population density as well as the vacancy of Village Development and Security Committee chairman who has not yet been appointed are among the factors contributing to the less encouraging response to PADU registration in Selangor.

To that end, he said he would meet with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development and Selangor UMNO chairman Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin to resolve the appointment of community leaders immediately.

“We need some time and if the appointment of the head of this community can be completed, it will definitely help in the matter of registering the residents under the respective parishes into the PADU system,“ he said.

Regarding the MoU, Amirudin said the agreement allows AKPK to help affected entrepreneurs to re-schedule the repayment of Hijrah Selangor loans through a ‘debt management programme’.

Yayasan Hijrah Selangor chief executive officer Datuk Mearia Hamzah said for the first phase of the implementation of the programme, about 1,000 overdue financing accounts with an estimated total value of RM12 million will be handed over to AKPK to coordinate loan repayments and ensure financial management is back on track.

“This MoU which involves the implementation of financial education, training and self-development is also included in this MoU and AKPK will also provide financial education training through a financial module for the purpose of certification, especially in the field of financial and credit management,“ he said. -Bernama