Amirudin: Selangor to send Letter of Intent on adoption of Act 672

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will send a Letter of Intent (LoI) to the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) soon regarding the adoption of the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said the decision on this was reached at the state executive council meeting on Wednesday, which among others is to facilitate negotiations and discussions between local authorities (PBT) and KPKT.

“We will send the letter today or at the latest on Monday, where this letter of intent will be followed by negotiations and related discussions.

“Many aspects need to be addressed because the adoption (of the law) also involves some powers under the PBTs, therefore the agreement is not only between the state government and KPKT but also involves KPKT and PBTs,” he said.

Amirudin was speaking to newsmen after the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between the Selangor Technical Skills Development Centre and motorcycle sales company, iMotorbike, here today.

Amirudin said all these needed to be resolved promptly as the state government hopes to adopt the act this year.

Prior to this, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said that they were awaiting the decision of the Selangor government on the adoption of Act 672 to enable the ministry to take further steps, including detailed negotiations.

So far, seven states have adopted Act 672, namely Kedah, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Perlis, and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

The act is aimed at ensuring legal uniformity in regulating the management of solid waste and public cleansing to ensure more efficient solid waste management and to boost the circular economy. -Bernama