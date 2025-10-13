KPDN urges transport firms to apply for RON95 subsidy via MySubsidi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living is urging more public transport and freight companies to register for fuel subsidies through the Subsidised Petrol Control System on the MySubsidi platform.

Senior Assistant Director Noriqram Mohd Nor said the initiative ensures government assistance reaches eligible sectors efficiently.

“In line with the targeted RON95 subsidy announcement on Sept 30, KPDN has developed the SKPS system to implement subsidy distribution in a more focused and systematic manner,“ he stated during a Bernama Radio interview.

“Through SKPS, eligible commercial vehicles can enjoy a subsidised price of RM2.05 per litre, compared to the current market rate of RM2.60 per litre.”

Approximately 100,000 vehicles qualify under the scheme covering nine public land transport categories including taxis, school buses, and rental cars.

The programme also includes twelve freight transport categories such as lorries, catering vans, cargo vans, and rigid vans for mobile services.

A newly added public water transport category now covers passenger boats registered with marine authorities.

This extension ensures fuel subsidies benefit operators in remote and riverine areas.

Applications have been open since Sept 15 through the official portal at mysubsidi.kpdn.gov.my.

Applicants must ensure their road tax remains valid and updated before the 28th of each month for approval.

As of Oct 12, 12,323 companies have registered with 24,037 vehicles confirmed eligible under SKPS.

The system operates through digital fuel cards issued by six major oil companies: Petronas, Shell, Petron, Caltex, BHP, and Five.

Real-time monitoring through these fleet cards helps curb fuel leakage and smuggling.

Companies can choose up to three fuel providers depending on station availability in their operational areas.

For companies yet to receive fleet cards since subsidy targeting began, reimbursement claims can be submitted.

Fuel purchase receipts dated between Sept 30 and Oct 31, 2025, can be uploaded for verification.

Verified claims will be credited to company accounts within 15 days of confirmation.

The public can contact KPDN’s Putrajaya hotline, state offices, or visit periodic Customer Service Day counters nationwide for more information. – Bernama