Malaysia recognised as global Islamic finance hub with ethical foundations

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has highlighted Malaysia’s consistent recognition as a trusted global Islamic finance hub.

He said investors find stability, clarity and opportunity in Malaysia’s Islamic finance sector, reflecting the country’s ethical foundations.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, noted Malaysia has pioneered the global sukuk market and led in green and sustainability-linked sukuk.

The country has also developed strong capacity in the takaful sector and embraced fintech alongside digital platforms for zakat and waqf.

“The world is searching for financial systems that deliver not just profits, but also purpose,“ he said during the Global Islamic Finance Forum 2025 opening.

He urged collaboration to empower communities by ensuring financial solutions uplift those in need.

Anwar emphasised advancing ethical businesses through cross-border partnerships, innovation and shared prosperity.

Malaysia has issued over RM20 billion in sustainable and responsible investment sukuk on the global stage.

“It is clear to the world that our Islamic finance sector is not only thriving, but leading in mobilising capital for green, social and ethical impact,“ he noted.

The prime minister stressed capital will increasingly be judged by the lives it touches and legacies it leaves behind.

“We have shown that Islamic finance can lead this shift - this gross inequality, injustice, and tolerance of all the ills that have affected our societies,“ he said.

Anwar highlighted that Maqasid shariah principle in Islamic finance begins with good governance.

He called for leaders, professionals, academia and civil servants to work together to ensure the true aim of Maqasid.

“Even in introducing financial instruments and the issue of competitiveness, profits cannot ignore the importance of values, justice, and good governance,“ he added.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and Bank Negara Malaysia governor Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour were also present. – Bernama