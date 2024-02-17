Ammonia gas leak: 18 victims including two pregnant women admitted to hospitals

CYBERJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirms that 18 victims are being treated at three hospitals in the Klang Valley following a gas leak incident at a factory in Perindustrian Bukit Raja, Section 7, Shah Alam, yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said that 10 victims were admitted to the Shah Alam Hospital, five others to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, and three to the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“They are in stable condition, 14 of them were experiencing mild symptoms that can be treated as outpatient cases. Four more victims, including two pregnant women, were admitted to the ward for monitoring,” he told reporters after launching the World Cancer Day celebration here today.

Yesterday, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the department received an emergency call at 11.15 am regarding the incident, and found that there was a leak of ammonia gas from the valve of a gas storage tank.-Bernama