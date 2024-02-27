Analyst: Debate people-related issues in Parliament, not party, personal interests

KUALA LUMPUR: Elected representatives must always uphold decorum and use the Dewan Rakyat and Senate meeting sessions as a platform to discuss issues of public interest rather than party matters or personal interests.

Political analyst Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian opines that the King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim’s decree yesterday in giving the green light to the Speakers of Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara to act firmly against members who overstep their boundaries during sittings shows His Majesty’s concern in ensuring that Parliament fully fulfills its responsibilities, and effectively.

“I feel this authority already is with the Speaker and the King wants it to be used more effectively. Up to now, the Dewan Rakyat Speaker has been giving some leeway in applying rules of the House,” he told Bernama.

He said this is also to ensure a smoother policymaking process.

“Members of parliament and the Senate must ensure they put the sittings to good use and not play politics. The sittings must focus on people-centric leadership and discussing issues important to the people rather than playing politics.

Sivamurugan said this firm reminder also shows that His Majesty wants the sanctity of the House to be protected and representatives to play their roles more transparently and with quality.

His Majesty, when issuing the decree at the opening of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament yesterday, also said that the action taken includes imposing a 14-day ban if the representatives remain stubborn.

Meanwhile, former Machang MP Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said members of Dewan Rakyat and the Senate must demonstrate dignified leadership with high discipline.

“Although they sit in a meeting among 222 members and a speaker, millions of Malaysians are observing their actions in Parliament, and sometimes by those abroad too.

“It is not wrong to criticise because it is their responsibility to the people, but let it be civilised and respectful. Parliament is not a platform to seek ‘personal glory or greatness’ to the extent of spitting out ‘unparliamentary’ words and forcing the Speaker to act sternly, raise his voice and turn off the microphone.

Ahmad Jazlan said being loud must be accompanied by facts while discussing unrelated topics with provocative intentions is no longer suitable.

“This (behaviour) must end. We want this Parliament to be respected not only by the people but also by the world,” the Felcra Berhad chairman said. -Bernama