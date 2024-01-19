Ang pow cheer for senior citizens

KUALA LUMPUR: STM Lottery Sdn Bhd is holding its 37th Sports Toto Chinese New Year ang pow donation campaign, from yesterday to Jan 23.

Its CEO Nerine Tan said the six-day campaign will see the company reaching out to senior citizens aged 60 and above at 50 locations throughout the country.

“Our goal is to benefit at least 18,000 elderly individuals nationwide who are in need. Each of our recipients will receive an ang pow, a mini hamper and mandarin oranges.”

She said the initiative is an integral part of STM Lottery’s Helping Hands programme, which is its corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiative, in which employees spend some of their after-office hours volunteering for good causes.

“Since we initiated our campaign in 1988, we have touched the lives of over 455,000 senior citizens across the country. The campaign’s significance goes beyond monetary contributions and is about lending a helping hand to those who need it most.”

Tan said STM Lottery has contributed over RM25.6 million to the charitable campaign thus far.

Similar to last year, this year’s campaign was launched at Berjaya Times Square yesterday, where some 3,000 senior citizens were invited to participate.

She said the recipients included the public and residents of Rumah Charis, Rumah Orang-Orang Tua Ampang Kampung Baru, Rumah Orang-Orang Tua Seri Setia and members of the Malaysian Association for the Blind.

“Over the next few days, beyond handing out ang pow and goodie bags, we aim to bring a sense of community to everyone involved in the campaign so that even the less fortunate can lift their spirits and celebrate Chinese New Year.

“We like to think of ourselves as a company that has the people’s interests at heart and we want to share joy and blessings with all of them.”

Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai, who was the guest of honour, commended the company for its efforts in helping senior citizens and charity homes.

He said Malaysia is heading towards an ageing nation and by 2030, 15.3% of the population will be aged 60 and above.

“The ageing population is growing at a faster rate compared with 30 years ago. Before long, Malaysia will transition into an ageing nation. Senior citizens have made a lot of sacrifices for the country’s development, and they deserve to enjoy a happy and healthy life in their old age.”

He also urged the government to implement more policies that benefit senior citizens.

“Malaysia is still lagging in terms of infrastructure facilities that cater to the needs of the elderly. Hence, I call upon the government to formulate laws that ensure their well-being.

“The authorities must intensify efforts to ensure various measures are in place to prepare for this coming phase,” he said.

Beyond festive donations, STM Lottery also lends its support to various social sustainability projects such as food bank initiatives and environmental conservation campaigns, apart from the development of national sports and sports sponsorships.