ANIH Bhd to elevateg its operational preparedness to accomodate expected Christmas traffic surge

KUALA LUMPUR: ANIH Bhd, the concessionare of the Kuala Lumpur – Karak Highway (KLK) and the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1), will proactively elevate its operational preparedness to accommodate the expected surge in traffic during the upcoming Christmas holiday season.

“Between Dec 23rd and 26th, it is expected that nearly one million vehicles will be using the KLK and LPT1 highways,” it said in a statement today.

Analysing traffic patterns on both highways, the concessionaire predicts a significant increase in the average daily traffic volume.

According to the statement, the KLK is expected to witness 172,200 vehicles per day, marking a remarkable surge of over 70 per cent from the typical daily traffic flow, while the LPT1 is forecasted to experience an average daily traffic volume of 68,200 vehicles, reflecting an increase of over 50 per cent from the normal traffic flow.

ANIH Bhd Chief executive officer Imran Gulcharan Abdullah in the same statement strongly recommends travellers to consult the issued Travel Time Advisory (TTA) to ensure a smoother and more comfortable journey.

“Compliance with the TTA is expected to reduce congestion on both highways,” he said.

In a dedicated effort to enhance traveller’s comfort, ANIH Bhd has reinforced its support workforce at toll plazas and strategically deployed RELA members along the highways. This proactive approach is designed to guarantee seamless traffic flow throughout the specified period.

Emphasising the paramount importance of safety, ANIH Bhd urged travellers to prioritise their well-being and that of fellow road users.

“Travellers are encouraged to use Rest and Relax areas (R&R) or designated stops as needed, and to adhere meticulously to road signs, speed limits and directives from highway personnel. These measures ensure a safe and comfortable journey for everyone,” it said.

For up-to-date information, road users are encouraged to follow the official Facebook account @Lebuhraya Pantai Timur and Twitter account @LPTTrafik, as well as the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), @llmtrafik.

In the event of an emergency, contact LPT-Line at 1-700-818-700 or the Malaysian Highway Authority hotline at 1800-88-7752. -Bernama