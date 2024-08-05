Another tree falls, this time in Raja Chulan road

PETALING JAYA: A fallen tree on Raja Chulan road resulted in severe congestion this morning.

Kuala Lumpur’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) reported on their Facebook page that the incident occurred around 7am today, with no reports of property damage or casualties recorded.

“Temporary road closure is implemented for road cleaning works. The public is advised to avoid this area to avoid traffic congestion,“ the department said in a statement.

This tree falling is the latest incident involving fallen trees since yesterday’s incident, which resulted in a driver’s death due to a tree falling on Jalan Sultan Ismail.

