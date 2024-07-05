One killed in KL tree-crashing incident

KUALA LUMPUR: A 47-year-old man died tragically after a large tree crashed down at Jalan Sultan Ismail, here, resulting in damaged cars, a destroyed bus-stop and disruption on the KL Monorail line.

According to Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue department assistant operations director Fatta Amin, his personnel had rescued two victims who were trapped in their vehicles by the fallen tree.

Health authorities, he said, confirmed that one of them had died while the other, a 26-year-old man, was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

Fatta also confirmed that 17 vehicles were involved in the incident which saw the tree’s branches blocking off the Kuala Lumpur monorail line.

During the time of the incident, a monorail managed to stop in time to avoid the crashing tree.

Earlier, Fatta said his team were alerted to the incident at about 2.19pm, with personnel from four fire stations deployed as first responders.

According to Rapid KL, its train services are currently experiencing some delays due to a fallen tree onto the track between Bukit Nanas and Raja Chulan caused by bad weather.

“There are no Monorail services between KL Sentral and Medan Tuanku,” it stated on their Facebook page.

It added that there will be a shuttle bus between KL Sentral and Medan Tuanku and shuttle train between Medan Tuanku and Titiwangsa (Platform 1).

It advised affected commuters to make use of the LRT and MRT lines to get to their destinations.

“We apologise for the inconvenience. Thank you for your patience.”