Anthony Loke: Khazanah has no plan to sell stake in MAHB

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport has brushed off claims that Khazanah Nasional Bhd intends to sell its stake in Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) as reported earlier.

Its Minister, Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix), said there is no official announcement from Khazanah related to its intention to sell its shareholding in the airport operator.

“No announcement yet from the government to sell to GIP. This matter was never discussed in the Cabinet meeting.

“The equity ownership issue for MAHB to look for strategic (partner) does not involve the Transport Ministry,” he said when winding up the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address for his ministry in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

Loke explained that the ministry only functions as a regulator and cannot be involved in the equity restructuring of MAHB, which acts as the operator of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

“The equity structure is up to Khazanah, and they will make the decision and will announce if there is any restructuring of the equity holding...it is up to Khazanah. I am confident in Khazanah’s experience and professionalism to assess with whom they want to make as strategic partners,“ he said.

Khazanah is currently the largest shareholder in MAHB with a 32.67 per cent stake, while the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has a 7.06 per cent equity interest in the airport operator. -Bernama