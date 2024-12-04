Anwar confident Malaysians can tap economic potential

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he is confident in the ability of Malaysians to realise the country’s potential in economic development, especially in high-value investments.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 (Bernama) -- Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he is confident in the ability of Malaysians to realise the country's potential in economic development, especially in high-value investments.

Sharing a video report from the World Economic Forum Facebook page on Malaysia’s growing potential in the semiconductor industry today, Anwar said the MADANI government is committed to building a new, high-tech and innovation-driven future for the country.

“With high-value investments from global firms, resulting in high-paying jobs for more Malaysians.

“I have absolute confidence in the potential of every Malaysian, in the bright prospects for our economy, and our shared future as a nation,” Anwar posted on his Facebook account.

The World Economic Forum video report highlighted that Malaysia, especially Penang, is emerging as a new semiconductor powerhouse, after the state secured US$12.8 billion (US$1 = RM4.76) in foreign direct investment in 2023.-Bernama