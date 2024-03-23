Anwar congratulates King on birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his highest congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, in conjunction with the Sultan of Johor’s official birthday today.

The Prime Minister, in his Facebook post, said that he and the people of Malaysia will continue to give unwavering obedience and loyalty to Sultan Ibrahim.

“Pray that Sultan Ibrahim and the entire royal family will always be blessed with His grace and be granted good health, prosperity and sovereignty. May Allah protect the Sultan,” he added.