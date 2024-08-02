Anwar receives visit from old friend Prof Emeritus Ahmat Adam

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a visit from an old friend, a distinguished historian, Professor Emeritus Datuk Dr Ahmat Adam, at his office in Putrajaya.

Anwar said during the meeting, he and Ahmat also reminisced about old times when they were both students at Universiti Malaya.

“At the end of the meeting, Prof Ahmat also gifted me two books that he authored titled Batu Bersurat Terengganu: Betulkah Apa Yang Dibaca Selama Ini?’ and Antara Sejarah dan Mitos: Sejarah Melayu & Hang Tuah dalam Historiografi Malaysia’,” the Prime Minister posted on Facebook.

Ahmat is a Professor Emeritus of History who has been writing books and essays on Malay culture and history since the 1970s.

In another post, Anwar said he had also graced the presentation of the instrument of appointment to 7th National Chief Scout and the Star of the Padi Spirit (Gold) to Major General Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Zin Bidin, at his office today.

Anwar, who is also President of the Malaysian Scouts Association, said the appointment of Mohd Zin was consented to by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and took effect on Dec 15, last year.

“As the president of the Malaysian Scouts Association, I also remind Mohd Zin to demonstrate exemplary leadership and uphold governance with integrity throughout his tenure,” he said. -Bernama