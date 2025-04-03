JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 470 online gambling premises in Johor have had their electricity supply cut off from January 2024 until Feb 26 this year.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said during this period, local authorities (PBT) also revoked 88 business licences linked to these activities.

The police have also submitted a request to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to block access to gambling websites to curb the issue.

“This reflects the authorities’ ongoing commitment to ensure that gambling crimes can be eradicated for the community’s well-being,” he said in a statement.

Kumar said the latest operation, conducted on Feb 25 and 26, saw electricity cuts at 86 premises.

The operation, conducted under Section 21A of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, involved 64 police officers, 48 Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) personnel, and seven PBT officials.

Iskandar Puteri recorded the highest number of affected premises at 19, followed by Johor Bahru Selatan (14), Kota Tinggi (11), Johor Bahru Utara (10), Muar (seven), Batu Pahat (six), Pontian (five), Kluang and Kulai (four each), Segamat (three), Mersing (two) and Tangkak (one).

“Authorities also seized equipment from seven premises in Muar and one in Tangkak. The licences of eight premises were also revoked during this operation,” he said.

Kumar warned that authorities would not tolerate any form of gambling and would continue to monitor and inspect premises to prevent such activities from spreading.

He also advised all premises owners to ensure their tenants do not misuse premises for gambling operations.