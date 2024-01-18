Anwar sticks with decision to forego salary until economy fully recovers

CYBERJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim remains steadfast in his decision not to take his salary for the positions he has held since November 2022 as long as the country’s economy has not fully recovered.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said that the same stance is held by the Cabinet Ministers regarding the 20 percent salary cut each month.

Speaking at a press conference in conjunction with the Cabinet retreat of the MADANI Government here today, Anwar said that this decision would be upheld by the government until the country’s economy fully rebounds.

“So far, I announce that I do not take a salary and there is a 20 percent deduction for others (Cabinet Ministers) as long as the economy has not fully recovered.

“And now there is a change (in the economy), but it is not possible yet (to take the salary),“ he said.

In his first press conference as Prime Minister on November 24, 2022, Anwar had said that he would not take a salary for his positions (Prime Minister and Finance Minister), describing it as the first step to gain the people’s confidence in his leadership.–Bernama