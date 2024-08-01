Anwar to focus on work, declines comment on plot to topple govt

SEPANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today refused to entertain questions from the press on the alleged plot to topple the Unity Government.

“I want to focus on leading the country. No need to comment. My focus is on working. If there is a big case or issue, I will respond,” he said when asked on a claim by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md No yesterday that Perikatan Nasional (PN) has enough statutory declarations (SD) to topple the government.

Anwar said this was met by reporters after launching the 2024 National Good Governance Symposium here.

Before this, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also UMNO president, had insisted that the SDs were no longer valid for any backdoor change of government with the introduction of the anti-hopping law in 2022.

The law prohibiting parliamentary members from changing parties came into force on Oct 5, 2022. It was passed by Parliament on July 28 of the same year.–Bernama