APM’s Komuniti Siaga 221 programme helps city folk get ready for disasters

RAWANG: The Komuniti Siaga 221 programme introduced by the Civil Defence Force (APM) aims to provide exposure and knowledge of emergency training to urban dwellers who are at risk of facing disasters and are exposed to local security threats.

APM chief commissioner Datuk Aminurrahim Mohamed said the programme was an early preparation for the community in urban areas before receiving help from nearby security agencies.

He said the area of Rawang, Selangor was chosen as the trial location for two weeks to see the effectiveness of the programme in addition to identifying appropriate emergency training to be given to urban dwellers.

“We chose Rawang because many emergency cases such as accidents occur in this area which also often hit by traffic congestions.

“Although the area is close to security agencies, but (the treatment for) emergency cases like heart attack cannot be delayed, so we need to teach residents the basic life support technique, namely CPR,” he told reporters after closing the Komuniti Siaga 221 early disaster management and safety training at Taman Bayu Permai here today.

Aminurrahim said APM had presented the planning of this programme to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“We will provide (a report) on the effectiveness of this programme soon so that it will be expanded to the whole country,“ he added.

He said the programme was a continuation of the Kampung Siaga 221 programme which was launched at the end of 2022, involving 10,771 people in 29 villages nationwide. - Bernama