RM2 billion flood mitigation project in Kuching under 13MP

KUCHING: The Kuching City Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) will cost approximately RM2 billion, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The project, divided into three main packages, includes constructing a canal, a bridge, and a barrage along Sungai Salak.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, stated that the tender process will begin this year, with construction expected to start in 2026.

“This RTB will channel excess water through Sungai Salak. Similar to Sungai Sarawak, a barrage will be installed to prevent seawater intrusion and allow better water control during high tides,“ he explained after the opening of the He Medical Clinic.

The Kuching RTB is part of a nationwide effort under the 13MP (2026–2030) to improve flood resilience and public infrastructure.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently announced a RM20 billion allocation for 103 RTB projects across Malaysia.

Key locations include Sungai Langat and Sungai Buloh in Selangor, Sungai Golok in Kelantan, and Sungai Johor Basin in Johor. - Bernama