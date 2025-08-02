Five ASEAN nations to compete in inaugural Nusantara Cup in Melaka

THE Malaysian Malay Football Association (PBMM) has announced plans to host the inaugural Nusantara Cup in Melaka by the end of this year.

The tournament will feature five ASEAN nations—Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, and Thailand.

PBMM president Mohd Firdaus Mohamed revealed that the competition will take place after the conclusion of the 103rd Piala Emas Raja-Raja (PERR) tournament.

“We will form a national team for the Nusantara Cup, with players from the 2025 PERR being assessed for selection,“ he said.

The announcement was made during the launch of the PERR 2025 season, officiated by Melaka Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam.

The upcoming PERR season will involve 15 teams, with matches scheduled from October to November.

The ACeiO MACC team won the 2024 PERR title after defeating the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) 2-1 in the final. - Bernama