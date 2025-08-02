Mindef forms committee to probe UTM Palapes cadet’s death

JOHOR BAHRU: The Defence Ministry has established a committee to investigate the death of a Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Reserve Officer Training Unit (PALAPES) cadet who died during training at the Army Combat Training Centre (PULADA) in Ulu Tiram.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin confirmed the committee includes representatives from the Higher Education Ministry and Home Ministry.

Khaled stated, “I was informed that a post-mortem has been conducted, but we have yet to receive the results.

“However, at the Malaysian Armed Forces level, we have already established a committee to investigate the cause and circumstances surrounding the cadet’s death.”

He spoke to reporters after attending the Pasir Gudang UMNO Division delegates meeting at Dewan Muafakat Taman Mawar.

Earlier reports revealed that the victim’s mother, Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun, 45, lodged a police report after discovering severe bruising on her son, Syamsul Haris Shamsudin’s body.

Kota Tinggi police chief Supt Yusof Othman confirmed no criminal elements were detected in the 22-year-old cadet’s death.

Police received the report on July 28 after the victim became incoherent and lost control during combat inoculation training at PULADA.

He was rushed to Kota Tinggi Hospital but was pronounced dead in the emergency department. - Bernama