Ex-nurse charged with deceiving woman over baby adoption

KUALA LUMPUR: A former nurse pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court today to a charge of deceiving a woman by offering a baby for adoption.

Mahirah Mohd Yusof, 40, is accused of deceiving N. Jay Letchumy Naidu, 38, into believing she was offering the baby for adoption, causing the victim to pay RM15,950 in instalments to the accused, at premises in Kepong Baru, Sentul, between Jan 20 and June 7 this year.

The charge is framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for a minimum jail term of one year and a maximum of 10 years and whipping, and shall be liable to fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Hench Goh proposed bail of RM6,000 in one surety, while lawyer Faris Ezani, representing Mahirah, appealed for a lower bail on the grounds that the accused is unemployed, has four children, and suffers from diabetes and anaemia.

Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin allowed the accused bail of RM5,500 in one surety and set Feb 13, 2025 for mention.

Lawyer Reenajit Kaur Golen was holding a watching brief for the victim.