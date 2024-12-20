PETALING JAYA: A gruesome discovery at the Universiti Malaya’s (UM) Department of Microbiology and Genetics building has reignited public outrage and sparked concerns among animal lovers following the discovery of a third mutilated cat this morning.

In an Instagram post by @shimaaris, she expressed her shock and frustration over the latest incident.

“Allahuakbar!!! Another dead cat this morning at UM, Department of Microbiology and Genetics discovered this morning!!!! This is clearly NOT caused by dogs!!!” the post read.

Additionally, the Instagram user also accused the university of attempting to cover up the incident.

At the same time, she called on authorities, including the Royal Malaysia Police and the Veterinary Services Department, to launch a thorough investigation.

It is learnt that the campus authorities have since claimed the cats’ injuries were consistent with attacks by stray dogs.

Additionally the campus authorities also denied allegations of human involvement, stating the injuries align with patterns observed in dog attacks.

Public reaction has been swift and intense, with social media users flooding comment sections with demands for justice and transparency.

Instagram user @tattyzainal said: “@unimalaya u still have time to stop this and think about the “dog attack” excuse.

“You may have a student who needs help and can be dangerous to your other students! Im sure we all heard about Jeffrey Dahmer right? He started with animals too.”

While another user @leah_amiruddin said” “This is psychopath behaviour. No dogs could do a clean cut like that.”

On Wednesday, two cats were found brutally abused and killed at the University Malaya’s Faculty of Business and Economics (FBE) on December 12 and 16, prompting widespread outrage and calls for an investigation.

The University of Malaya Student Union (KMUM) FBE confirmed the incidents, revealing that the cats were discovered in two locations: the first floor of Building H11 and the field near the Azman Hashim Building.

Both cats were found with their four legs severed and stomachs cut open.

Animal rescuer @shimaaris took the incident on Instagram, demanding action from authorities.

“Where is our Animal Welfare Board? This cruelty continues because people have no fear of murdering innocent animals! Even city councils are mercilessly killing strays. Where are the authorities meant to protect these voiceless creatures? Do your job! Stop animal cruelty!” she wrote.

In response, the University of Malaya’s student union strongly condemned the abuse.

“This is not just an attack on innocent animals - it is an attack on the peace and compassion that define our campus. Such cruelty has no place in our community and we will not stand idly by while these actions continue.

“Every living being, whether human or animal, deserves respect and kindness. It is our shared responsibility to create a safe and caring environment for all,“ the statement read.

The union also stated that it is collaborating with the university management to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure accountability.