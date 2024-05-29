Assault of PwD driver due to misunderstanding - KL police

KUALA LUMPUR: A misunderstanding over instructions to move a vehicle is believed to be the cause of a person with disabilities (PwD) being assaulted by a VIP’s bodyguard in the lobby of a hotel here yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said police received a report at 1 pm yesterday from the victim, an e-hailing driver, who claimed he was attacked by an individual who was part of a VIP entourage.

“However, the 46-year-old victim filed a second police report at 9.59 pm stating that the matter had been resolved amicably and that he did not wish to pursue the case further,“ he said in a statement today.

According to media reports, the e-hailing driver alleged that he was assaulted by the bodyguard while waiting for a passenger at the hotel in Brickfields.

The driver claimed that he was punched in the head and asked to move his vehicle.

He lodged a police report after receiving treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL).